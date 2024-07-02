Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, marvel, sdcc, wolverine

Exclusive SDCC Marvel Comics Wolverine Bust Arrives from DST

Diamond Select Toys has just revealed their new San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusives including a Wolverine bust

Article Summary Exclusive Wolverine bust from DST debuts at SDCC 2024, with iconic yellow costume.

Limited to 500 pieces, each with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The 5" collectible sculpted by Juan Pitluk is priced at $90 for Comic-Con attendees.

Post-SDCC online release planned, alongside other DST exclusives like LOTR's Gimli.

Wolverine, also known as Logan, is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic characters who made his first appearance in The Incredible Hulk #180. Wolverine is a mutant with a healing factor that has enhanced senses and retractable adamantium claws. His past is shrouded in mystery, with traumatic experiences from his time in the Weapon X program and his long lifespan due to his healing abilities. However, his time in the X-Men has cured that, and now Wolverine is coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with a new exclusive from Diamond Select Toys. Depicted in his original-yellow-costume from Marvel Comics, this statue comes in at 5" tall and is impressively sculpted.

With his claws extended at the ready, Logan is ready to do what he does best and enhance any comic book collection. To make this more interesting, Diamond Select Toys has this beauty set at a 500 piece release and will come with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Marvel fans will be able to purchase this mini-bust for $90, and it will be offered right at San Diego Comic Con 2024 from July 24 – 28. Collectors will need to go to Diamond's FandomWorld booth to snag one up or wait until after the convention for an online release. Be on the lookout for some of Diamond Select Toys other SDCC exclusives like The Lord of the Rings Gimli, Son of Gloin limited release figure.

San Diego 2024 Marvel Comics Yellow Wolverine Bust

"He's the best there is at what he does, and what he does isn't pretty! He's Wolverine, and this exclusive original-yellow-costume version of his bust is only available this summer! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall with real metal claws, this 1/7 scale resin mini-bust is limited to only 500 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!