Explore and Build Some Emotions with LEGO's New Inside Out 2 Set

LEGO is back with some brand new sets arriving in May 2024, including a new set for the upcoming film Inside Out 2

Get ready for a whole new set of emotions as Disney is taking fans into the mind of Riley once again for the sequel film Inside Out 2. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been smooth sailing since their last adventure, but a teenager might be more than they bargained for. A whole new set of emotions are on the way, including Anxiety, who might be taking control of the ship. LEGO has unveiled that a new Disney set is on the way from Inside Out 2, capturing Joy and Anxiety at the control center. Coming in at 394 pieces, this set features two buildable cubes with nine different changeable mood plates. LEGO has created the set to help young builders learn about their ability to share their emotions in a fun way. The set will also feature two mind workers from Inside Out 2 with Foreman and Margie, along with some memory balls. Disney and Pixar fans can explore the new emotions of Inside Out 2 for $34.99. Anxiety is ready to take over in May 2024 and fans can see the whole set right on the LEGO Store.

Disney's Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes Set

"Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 buildable kit for kids –Inspire girls and boys aged 9+ with this Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes building toy set to help them learn to share their emotions in a fun way. This creative buildable set features 2 mood cubes, 9 changeable mood plates, a display stand and Joy and Anxiety LEGO® ǀ Disney mini-doll figures from Pixar."

"The building toy display stand has a small control board like the movie, room for the Foreman and Margie mind workers in hard hats, plus 2 memory balls in joy and anxiety colors. Kids can decorate the cubes with the mood plates, set them in the display and switch moods as theirs change, while using each cube as storage space for small treasures. This building set for kids makes a fun fantasy gift idea, is easy to take on playdates and can help inspire older children's emotional growth through creative play as they decorate and set up the cubes to match their mood."

