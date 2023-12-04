Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Explore the Forbidden Forest with LEGO's Latest Harry Potter Set

Get ready to return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as some new brick built fun arrives from LEGO that are packed with magic

Behind Hogwarts, the school of witchcraft and wizardry lies the mysterious and deadly Forbidden Forest. This forest is filled with deadly creatures, from giant spiders to centaurs, unicorns, and much more. LEGO is taking Harry Potter fans into the Forbidden Forest with their latest set from that mystical world. Coming in at 172 pieces, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger have found themselves alone in the forest surrounded by the magical creatures of these woods. This set is packed with some fun creatures from the Harry Potter world, with Buckbeak, a baby Thestral figure, and even a devilish Cornish Pixie.

On top of the creatures, Harry Potter fans will build the trees of the forest that will have glow-in-the-dark features with the spider figure and mushroom elements. These glow-in-the-dark functions will only help enhance the enchanted atmosphere of the Forbidden Forrest. Harry Potter fans will be able to snag up this set for $29.99 and it will be on shelves in March 2024. Stay tuned for more magical sets also coming soon from LEGO for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Forbidden Forest: Magical Creatures Arrive at LEGO

"Build a LEGO® brick Forbidden Forest™ full of magical creatures with this LEGO Harry Potter™ fantasy toy playset for kids (72). It features tre,es with leaf elements in nighttime colors, plus a glow-in-the-dark toy spider and 4 glow-in-the-dark mushrooms to create an enchanted atmosphere. The set includes 2 LEGO minifigures – Ron Weasley™ and Hermione Granger™ – plus a Buckbeak™ toy figure, a baby Thestral figure and a Cornish Pixie figure for role-play. Children can also rearrange the modules in this customizable toy set to create a variety of scenes."

LEGO® Harry Potter™ fantasy toy playset for kids – Young Harry Potter fans can build their own Forbidden Forest™ and bring it to life with iconic Harry Potter characters and magical animals

Includes 2 LEGO® minifigures – Ron Weasley™ and Hermione Granger™, plus a Buckbeak™ toy figure with a posable head and wings, a baby Thestral toy figure and a Cornish Pixie figure

Customizable toy – The buildable Forbidden Forest™ features trees with leaf elements in nighttime colors and the modules can be connected in different ways or separated to create a variety of scenes

Glow-in-the-dark toy – A spider figure and 4 mushroom elements that glow in the dark add to the enchanted atmosphere, and the set also includes a bat figure and turkey leg element for creative play

Build, play andrebuild – The modular Forbidden Forest™ build in this 172-piece LEGO® set measures over 6 in. (15 cm) high, 12.5 in. (31 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (11 cm) deep in its basic formation

