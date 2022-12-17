Explore the Gryffindor Common Room with LEGO's New Harry Potter Set

LEGO is back with a nice new assortment of Harry Potter building sets like the Gryffindor House Banner. These sets are very similar to the Hogwarts Classroom sets that are folded up into the Hogwarts textbooks. It was fun to see these sets arrive, and it gave Potter fans a way to take their love for the series so the go and as a unique display piece. LEGO is back with a similar release with the Gryffindor House Banner that comes in at 285 pieces, showing off the house crest when folded up. Opening this set is where the real magic happens with three Gryffindor students that, included Harry Potter, Angelina Johnson, and Neville Longbottom. The pictures are 3D allowing for a nice magical moving effect, as well as plenty of other Easter eggs that fans will love. This set is priced at $34.99, no date is known for its release, but it can be found here. Stay tuned for more Harry Potter LEGO sets as they arrive, and be on the lookout for the other house banners arriving soon.

Sit Back and Relax with LEGO Harry Potter

"Harry Potter™ fans can show their Gryffindor™ house pride with this LEGO® brick-built house banner (76409). A super everyday gift for kids aged 9 and up, it features a printed tile with the Gryffindor house crest and a hanger to display it proudly on the wall. The banner also opens to reveal an enchanting recreation of the Gryffindor common room with authentic details including a fireplace, seats and a chess board."

"A slide-in lenticular backboard creates magical 3D effects, including an image of Sirius Black™ appearing in the fire and a trophy showing 1st or 4th place. This portable playset is 1 of 4 collectible Hogwarts™ house banners. It includes Harry Potter, Angelina Johnson and Neville Longbottom™ minifigures, plus the Golden Snitch and Sword of Gryffindor™ for role play."

3 Gryffindor™ house characters – Harry Potter™, Angelina Johnson and Neville Longbottom™ minifigures, plus the Golden Snitch and Sword of Gryffindor™, which can be clipped inside the common room

Authentic details – The banner features the Gryffindor™ house crest and opens to reveal the brick-built common room, including a fireplace, seats and candles with holders, plus a chessboard element

Magical 3D effects – A lenticular backboard creates the illusion of movement, depth on a staircase, a trophy displaying 1st or 4th place, Sirius Black™ appearing in the fire and more

Portable play – The banner measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep when closed, making it easy to store or fit in a child's backpack ready for play on the go