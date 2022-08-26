McFarlane Celebrates Batman: TAS 30th Anniversary with Deluxe Figure

This year marks the anniversary of plenty of franchises, one of which is the 30th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series. The hit cartoon is a cherished part of many Batman fans' lives, and McFarlane Toys is celebrating it with a new release. During the new Target Geek Out event, a new DC Direct figure was revealed showcasing. New Gold Label deluxe figure. The Dark Knight is back as he is depicted right from the title credits of the hit cartoon, and the packaging even features light-up effects. Batman will come with a grapple gun, a set of swappable hands, and a dynamic display base. Two versions will be offered with a standard and an autographed version with a signed card by Todd McFarlane himself.

This is a figure that would greatly benefit from a secondary soft goods cape. This animate Batman will look incredible when on display, but with already posed parts, not much else can really be done with him. The DC Comics Designer Edition – Batman the Animated Series 30th Anniversary NYCC Exclusive is priced at $49.99 or $79.99 (autographed). No release date is known, but I would expect a Fall 2022 release since this is labeled an NYCC Exclusive. Similar to the Year 2 figure from the late year, do not expect to find this in-store, and you can pre-order one right here.

"Wearing many names – the Dark Detective, the World's Greatest Detective, the Caped Crusader – Bruce Wayne has battled tragic foes like The Joker, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze and so many more. Deep inside, he knows that he shares something with them that most of humanity wouldn't understand – a commitment to the fight."

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Batman figure is based on the iconic style of Batman the Animated Series designed with sweeping cape

Includes LED light up building top base

Batman's accessories include a Grapnel Launcher, Batarang and extra hands

Figure is showcased in Batman The Animated Series themed window box packaging

