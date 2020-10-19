The Falcon and Winter Soldier Shield Revealed by Hasbro

The first collectible from the upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and Winter Soldier has arrived. The iconic Captain America shield is pack as it has been handed down to The Falcon and now onto you with the newest Hasbro reveals. The shield is a full 1:1 replica of the classic Avengers weapon but with a newly updated deco to fit The Falcon and Winter Soldier landscape. This does mark the first collectible to be release for the series and we would not have it any other way. Like most of the Marvel Legends replica shields, this one will also feature adjustable straps in the back to custom fit any collector. If you are hyped for the upcoming series then this is the collectible for you and one that you will not want to miss.

At the end of Endgame, we not only lost Iron Man but Captain America retired and passed on his shield to Falcon. This was a very emotional scene that showed the future of what is to come for the MCU. The Marvel Legends Falcon and Winter Soldier Captain America Role Play Shield are priced at $114.99. No release date has been tacked on with its description but we can expect late 2020 or early 2021 to get fans hyped for the upcoming Disney+ series. Pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. The Falcon and Winter Soldier merchandise starts here and there is no better way to start things than with this iconic shield. We can expect to see more products start to be revel in the coming months so make sure you stay here at Bleeding Cool for reveals as they get announced.

"Iconic in its design and durability, the Captain America red, white, and blue premium role play shield is the ultimate combination of offense and defense! Specifically modeled on the First Avenger's trademark symbol, the premium role play shield is immediately recognizable, with exceptional detailing and premium finish for play or display. Marvel Legends The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Captain America premium role play shield is a notable addition to any Marvel fan collection.

With over 80 years of comic book and movie history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters and role play items offer premium detailing for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional items each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes: 1 shield.

This premium role play shield is inspired by the shield that appearances in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Series within Marvel Entertainment.

This premium collector shield features adjustable straps to allow wearing the shield like Captain America does when entering the fight for justice.

Highly detailed 1:1 full-scale, this Captain America premium role play shield is designed to replicate the iconic look of the character in the Marvel Entertainment.

This premium role play Captain America shield completes any Marvel fan costume or collection with the quality design expected from the Hasbro Legends Series.