Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: bethesda, Fallout, Threezero

Fallout 1/6 T-45 Hot Rod Shark Power Armor Arrives from threezero

Step into the Wasteland in style once more as threezero has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale T-45 Power Armor figure

Article Summary Threezero unveils 1/6 T-45 Hot Rod Shark Power Armor from Fallout 4 with intricate details.

Full figure stands out with 35 points of articulation and iconic Fallout Shark paint scheme.

Features removable armor, LED helmet light, exchangeable male head, and assault rifle accessories.

Available for pre-order at $429.99, with a Q4 2024 release from the threezero Store online.

In the post-apocalyptic world of Bethesda's Fallout series, the Power Armor stands as an emblem of strength and protection, revered by survivors and feared by enemies. This advanced exoskeleton adds extra armor to and is worn by the player (Vault Dweller, Sole Survivor, or Courier), depending on the game of your choosing. Coming from Fallout 4, threezero has unveiled that the Rod Rod Shark Power Armor is getting another release and, for the first time, as a full figure, not just an Armor Pack. Coming in at 1/6 scale, this T-45 armor has 35 points of articulation and showcases that sleek olive green deco with shark decals.

The entire Hot Rod Shark Power Armor is removable, showcasing the Vault Dweller and the frame underneath, and will work with previous threezero Fallout 1/6 scale armors. As for accessories, this Fallout release gets an assault rifle with two exchange magazines, a removable scope, and a male Vault Dweller head. Walk through the Wasteland with ease with this bad boy at your side and pre-orders should be going live soon right on the threezero Store with a $429.99 price tag and a Q4 2024 release. Be sure to check out the previous Power Armor figures as well like the T-51 Nuka Cola Armor, to enhance your Fallout collection.

Fallout 1/6 T-45 Hot Rod Shark Power Armor

"From the highly-rated Fallout video game franchise, threezero is once again releasing the T-45 Power Armor featuring the popular Hot Rod Shark paint scheme. For the first time ever, the Hot Rod Shark armor is available as a full figure with a highly articulated endoskeleton body and assault rifle.The 1/6 T-45 Hot Rod Shark Power Armor showcases one of the most commonly used paint schemes. The olive green base coat is complemented with red trims and iconic shark-styled eyes and mouth decals. Along with threezero's exquisite weathering paint technique, the figure captures the armor's post-apocalyptic aesthetic."

"The 1/6 T-45 Hot Rod Shark Power Armor is equipped with an endoskeleton body with over 35 points of articulation and magnetic connection points, allowing for freely interchangeable armor pieces that are compatible with all other threezero Fallout Power Armor figures. The helmet features an LED light-up function, and accessories include a detailed male head sculpt that can be swapped with the armor helmet as well as an assault rifle with two exchangeable magazines and a removable scope."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!