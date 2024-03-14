Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Fallout, Threezero

Threezero Announces Fallout Nuka Cola T-51 Power Armor 1/6 Figure

Suit up for the wastelands in style with threezero as they debut a new 1/6 scale Fallout figure as a new set of T-51 Power Armor has arrived

The Wasteland awaits as threezero is getting ready to return to the hit Bethesda game series Fallout. A new 1/6 scale release is on the way as collectors get to suit up once again with a new piece of Power Armor. The Nuka-Cola T-51 Armor has arrived and is an iconic piece of equipment in the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout. This unique variant of the T-51 Power Armor is adorned with the distinctive red and white branding of Nuka-Cola, the beloved beverage ground across the land. Nuka Cola is an iconic part of the Fallout series and this suit does justice by both and comes in at a whopping 14.5" tall with 35 points of articulation. The entire armor will have entirely removable armor pieces showcasing the exoskeleton underneath with a vault dweller inside. Take on the Wasteland with this tasty addition to your Fallout collection that is nicely crafted, packed with detail, and comes in at a mighty $429.99. Pre-orders are already live with threezero for a Q3 2024 release. Be sure to check out the new Fallout TV Series, which will be arriving on Amazon Prime this April.

Fallout 1/6 T-51 Nuka Cola Power Armor

"From the highly-rated Fallout video game franchise, threezero is once again releasing the T-51 Power Armor featuring the iconic Nuka Cola branding. For the first time ever, the Nuka Cola armor plating is available as a full figure with a highly-articulated endoskeleton body and laser rifle. The 1/6 T-51 Nuka Cola Power Armor showcases the classic red and white color scheme and logo of the popular beverage company Nuka Cola. Along with threezero's exquisite weathering paint technique, the figure captures the armor's post-apocalyptic aesthetic."

"The 1/6 T-51 Nuka Cola Power Armor is equipped with an endoskeleton body with over 35 points of articulation and magnetic connection points, allowing for freely interchangeable armor pieces that are compatible with all other threezero Fallout Power Armor figures. The helmet features an LED light-up function, and accessories include a detailed male head sculpt that can be swapped with the helmet as well as a signature AER-9 laser rifle."

