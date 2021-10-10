Fanhome Offers Street Fighter Fans An Awesome Collectible Subscription

Fanhome has recently moved their UK subscription series to the US and it is starting to catch a lot of ears. The company has a nice assortment of different franchises to subscribe to with Star Wars, Marvel, Fast and the Furious, and Street Fighter. Each month, collectors will get a box with parts or items to fill their fandom needs with some pretty crazy end results. From a 2 foot tall Iron Man suit of armor to a remote control R2-D2, these services are pretty wild and can easily get a collector hooked. Our friends over at Fanhome sent us a couple of their subscription boxes to check out and oddly enough Street Fighter is my current favorite box of the offered subscriptions. Unlike some of the other services, this one is not a model kit but gives fans and gamers miniature statues from the massive roster of Street Fighter characters.

Of the boxes we have received we were able to acquire: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, M. Bison, Blanka, Vega, Guile, Dhalsim, Sagat, and, my personal favorite, Zangief. Each figure stands between 3.5 – 5.5 inches tall and showcases each iconic fighter in a nice dynamic action pose. The detail on these bad boys (and girls) are loaded and each one is hand-painted making this pretty high quality. These figures are also officially licensed by Capcom, so fans and collectors do not have to worry about getting some weird knockoff figures. To make things even more interesting, each statue comes with a magazine to go with each corresponding Street Fighter character you get. In each magazine, Fanhome has given fans fighter biographies, skills and combos from the game, and a history of this beloved franchise. This will make each read unique and it will help fans dive into the lives of these fighters and making you appreciated them even more.

Each Fanhome Street Fighter box is packed with a nice set of goodies that fans can really fall in love with and even showcase some fun fight scenes. Of all the boxes, this one seemed the best as it will not take two years to complete and fans won't have to feel incomplete if they stop their subscription. I am curious about the fighters that are coming in the future waves and if we will see different poses or costumes come next? Either way, if you need your daily dose of Street Fighter then Fanhome is where to start and collectors can join the service right here if needed and be sure to check out some of those other services to see if any fit your collection needs. HADOKEN!