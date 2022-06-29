Fantastic Beasts Newt Scamander Debuts with New Beast Kingdom Figure

The Fantastic Beasts films do get a bad rap, but I have enjoyed watching new stories inside the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Newt Scamander was a great way to introduce fans to this new world before the events of the Boy Who Lived. It looks like Newt's adventures are not finished just yet as Beast Kingdom has debuted their next Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure. Coming in at roughly 7.8" tall, the Fantastic Beast character features 26 points of articulation, a fabric outfit, and plenty of accessories. Newt will come with his suitcase, a Niffler beast, his magic wand, a Bowtruckle, and some magic effects. This figure features some nice detail and will be a fun collectible for any fan of the Fantastic Beasts films. The Secrets of Dumbledore Newt Scamander is priced at $113.99, set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Following the 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald', the new sequel 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' continues in the new, fantastic series from the Harry Potter universe! Fans can watch Dumbledore himself entrust the peculiar animal breeder, Newt Scamander to lead a group of intrepid wizards, witches and a muggle on the most dangerous mission yet in the wizarding world!"

"The highly articulable series Dynamic 8ction Heroes (DAH) from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is back with the release of the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Newt Scamander. Accompanying the 26 points of articulation across the body are a collection of clothing and accessories to flesh out the character. A complete outfit made of real cloth consists of a windbreaker, jacket, vest and more to really create the British style of clothing. The accessories include a wand with an action accessory as well as the cute but smart Niffler, as well as the stickiest Bowtruckle, as well as a suitcase made of PVC material. Fans of the Fantastic Beast series shouldn't miss out on the new hero of the Wizarding World!"

DAH-059 FB 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore Newt Scamander Included Accessories:

Dedicated, detailed DAH body with around 26 points of articulation

Realistic head sculpt of Newt Scamander

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (Open, gripping, holding wand)

Accessories: Suitcase (PVC material), one Niffler beast, magic wand (wand include two effects: normal / magic attack) , one Bowtruckle

Clothing made of real cloth: Windbreaker, suit jacket, vest, shirt, trousers

Special, branded figure base with bracket