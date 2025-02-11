Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: figura obscura, four horsemen, Mythic legions

Figura Obscura Bastet Joins the Four Horsemen 2025 Appreciation Wave

Four Horsemen has unveiled a brand new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with an assortment of fan-favorite figures making a return

Article Summary Figura Obscura Bastet joins Four Horsemen's 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave lineup.

Features a striking Black and Red variant plus all original accessories!

Each Bastet figure retails for $69.99, with pre-orders starting February 14, 2025.

Available exclusively through Four Horsemen's network of trusted retailer partners.

Four Horsemen Studios is once again honoring our incredible retailer partners with a unique wave of figures that can only be purchased through them! Fan favorite releases from last year are making a return, including the popular Figura Obscura: Gods of Ancient Egypt figures. Anubis kicked off the Retailer Wave, and now Bastet, the Egyptian Mother of Cats, is joining the wave. Bastet was revered as a guardian against evil spirits and disease, particularly for women and children. She has been associated with music, joy, and family, but she also has a fierce side, defending the pharaoh and the nation.

Four Horsemen is now calling her back to action with a new Black and Red variant. She will come with all of the previous accessories, including a cat statue, four Bastet heads, swappable hands and feet, and a variety of Egyptian-themed goodies. This marks the third year in a row for the Four Horsemen Studios to bring the 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave to shared retailers. The Black and Red Figura Obscura: Gods of Ancient Egypt Bastet will be priced at $69.99, and pre-orders go live on February 14, 2025.

Figura Obscura Bastet – Four Horsemen Retailer Appreciation Wave

"Probably not much of a surprise today, but the next item to be revealed as part of our "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" is the second of the Figura Obscura: Gods of Ancient Egypt figures – the mother of cats, Bastet! Bastet was part of our first Figura Obscura drop in 2024 where she originally came alongside the Anubis figure. This new version will be available individually, as will the new Anubis we revealed yesterday."

"She comes with all the accessories and items that the first release was packed with, including the cat statue, extra heads, hands, feet, and more. This edition is painted in a striking black skin tone with red soft goods and blue and gold accents. The "Black and Red" Bastet will be offered for preorder for $69.99. This figure will ONLY be available from our worldwide network of retailer partners!"

