Jedi Knight Yord Fandar Arrives for Hasbro's Star Wars: The Acolyte

A new assortment of Star Wars collectibles are blasting into a galaxy near us as Hasbro becomes one with the force once again

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Jedi Knight Yord Fandar figure from Star Wars: The Acolyte.

New High Republic era collectibles set to launch Summer 2024.

Figure boasts a detailed sculpt, removable robe, and yellow lightsaber.

Pre-orders start today, including on Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

The Jedi are back! That is right, a new era of Star Wars has arrived as fans get to witness the generation of The High Republic. Taking place over a hundred years before The Phantom Menace, the Jedi Order is strong once again. This new era has been thriving for quite some time with books, comics, and an animated kids' show. However, darkness is rising as the first High Republic live-action series is on its way from Disney+ with The Acolyte. The arrival of The Acolyte means some big things, and Hasbro is celebrating with some brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figures. Jedi Knight Lord Fandar makes his debut in this new series as he wields a slick yellow lightsaber.

Yord Fandar now comes to life from Hasbro, featuring an impressive sculpt, new sculpted body, removable Jedi robe, and signature yellow lightsaber. Not much is known about him or if he will be a fan-favorite character, but time will tell, and pre-orders arrive today for his new figure. Coming in at $24.99 and set for a Summer 2024 release, these new The Acolyte figures are up for pre-order online, including Hasbro Pulse. Be on the lookout for more High Republic Jedi arriving as well, with Jedi Masters Sol and Indara, Padawan Jecki Lon, and the Assassin Mae.

Jedi Knight Yord Fandar Arrives from Star Wars: The Acolyte

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI KNIGHT YORD FANDAR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JEDI KNIGHT YORD FANDAR figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE."

"At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes – but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory with a removable blade. Available for pre-order 3/21 at 1pm ET at Amazon, Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

