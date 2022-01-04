Figures Can Now Ride into Battle with a Giant Wolf Thanks to D20Studio

D20Studio is back with another impressive collectible release as they reveal their Black Giant Wolf figure. The figure is scaled perfectly for 1/12 figure lines and would work great with Mythic Legions, Marvel Legends, and Mezco Toyz One:12 Collective figures. The Black Giant Wolf is scaled at 7.48" and is fully articulated with 25 points of articulation and high amounts of detail. Three different versions of the Black Giant Wolf will be offered from D20Studio with basic, standard, and deluxe deists. Each version will have its own set of exclusive accessories that will easily suit each collection you want to incorporate this Black Giant Wolf in.

The standard release will come with a saddle, muzzle, and an exclusive swappable head showing off some battle-damaged head. The standard comes with a new and improved battle-ready armor set that will deck the Giant Wolf head to toe in armor. The deluxe version will include all of the standard armor pieces and a battle flag to announce your pretense on the battlefield. All three Black Giant Wolfs are ready for war and will cost a pretty penny, with the price coming in at $139, $199, and $249. D20Studio is dishing out an incredible figure here, and collectors can pre-order this War Wolf right here as well as all of their upcoming White and Bone Wolves.

"Take your battles to the next level with the Black Giant Wolf 1/12 scale figure. Standing at about 7.5 inches tall, the wolf is a perfect battle steed for your 1/12 scale figures. Or a perfect companion for your 1/6 scale figures. With 25 points of articulation, a full set of armor, and a battle flag you can recreate fantastic battles scenes for display."

Product Features

7.48 inches (19cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Highly detailed and articulated

Compatible as a battle steed for 1/12 scale figures or a companion for 1/6 scale figures

Other figures shown not included

Box Contents

Wolf figure

Saddle

Battle-damaged head (Basic Version Only)

Full armor (Standard Version Only)

Battle flag (Deluxe Version Only)