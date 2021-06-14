Final Fantasy VII Cloud and Jessie Take to The Streets With Play Arts

Coming out of the beautifully recreated from the ground up video game Final Fantasy VII, Square Enix is back with another Play Arts Kai figure set. Captured from the bike chase mini-game, Cloud Strife and Jessie are back at it again with this special bundle figure 2-pack. Both featuring their updated look, Jessie and Cloud are loaded with breath-taking detail, accessories, and a newly designed motorcycle. Final Fantasy fans will be able to display both figures on the bike, and with the included dimply stand, they can capture a wide variety of positions and poses. From weapons, head sculpts, swords, and the new motorcycle, this set is a must have collectible for any Final Fantasy VII fans. Priced at $409.99, collectors can find pre-orders are already live and located here. Other editions are also offered as well that will include the new Jessie figure by herself, bike bundle, or the Cloud bundle.

"Jessie, member of the anti-Shinra organization AVALANCHE from FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, the motorcycle from the bike chase mini game, along with protagonist Cloud Strife, joins the fray as a PLAY ARTS KAI action figure! Based on her updated look in REMAKE, our designers made sure to bring out Jessie's charm to the fullest as they embraced her more realistic design. From her metallic armor, to her bandana, and even her waist pouches, no detail from her design in REMAKE was spared."

"Her face pieces are interchangeable, allowing you to pose her while she's smiling or winking. Additionally, there are accessory parts including a machine gun and various interchangeable hands, which allow for reenactment of some dynamic poses from the game. The motorcycle that comes in the set is recreated with incredible realism, with beautiful front and back lights, down to the fine details, like the muffler and frame. Included in this set is an updated (version 2) Cloud, who now has additional interchangeable hands to hold the motorcycle handles, so you can call back to the scenes where Cloud and Jessie rode a motorcycle together."

Figure Size: