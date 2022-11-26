Finish Your Wizard of Oz Iron Studios Collection with Dorthy and Toto

Wizard of Oz collectors can finish the Yellow Brick Road with Iron Studios. Slowly but surely, Iron Studios has been releasing each of the main characters from the Wizard of Oz in impressive 1/10 Art Scales series. The Scarecrow kicked off the line, followed by the Tin Man as well as the Cowardly Lion as the last release. Each statue features standard and deluxe features, with the deluxe versions featuring added scenery. The final piece of the puzzle has arrived; as Dorthy and Toto finish the set as they join the crew following the Yellow Brick Road. Coming right off the screens of 1939, Iron Studios capture the likeness of Judy Garland perfectly wearing her ruby red slippers. The Emerald City is captured in the background as Dorthy skips her way, finding the true meaning of Oz. When all four Wizard of Oz statues are connected, an incredible scene will be recreated, and fans can get Dorthy for $199.99. Pre-orders are live right here, with here getting a Q2 2023 release date.

Finish the Yellow Brick Road with Iron Studios

"In an exuberant scenery, an innocent twelve-year-old girl from a farm in Kansas keeps on smiling, always followed by her Cairn Terrier pet dog Toto. Wearing a white shirt underneath a blue checkered pinafore dress, the charismatic young woman with brown hair follows the yellow brick road with her magic ruby slippers, carrying a small wicker basket, searching for the Emerald City and its mysterious wizard to finally find the way back home."

"Completing an amazing diorama set composed by the already presented statues of her iconic friends Cowardly Lion, Scarecrow, and Tin man, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Dorothy Deluxe – The Wizard of Oz – Art Scale 1/10", the most iconic role played by actress Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" from 1939, in a detailed pedestal with the Emerald City set in the background, the long way down the yellow brick road, and the movie's logo on the front."