Metroid Prime Samus Aran Replica Helmet Lands at First 4 Figures

Bring the heroine Samus Aran home as First 4 Figures announces their newest statue. This time fans will be able to get their hands on a replica helmet from the hit game Metroid Prime from her Varia Suit. This helmet is not able to be worn and stands 19" tall and is displayed on a special pedestal that is designed after the Save Station from Metroid Prime. Two versions are offered, but the exclusive version will feature LED functions and will have a rotating base. The helmet is beautifully detailed and will shine with its metallic finish making it a must-have collectible for any Samus fan. The Metroid: Prime Samus Aran Replica Helmet statue from First 4 Figures is priced at $534.99. She is set to release at the beginning of 2022, and pre-orders are live of both exclusive and standard versions of the statue here.

"Metroid: Prime – Samus Aran Helmet (Exclusive Edition) – First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest resin statue collectible, Metroid Prime™: Samus Helmet. The Varia Suit is one of Samus Aran's many equipable space suits in the Metroid series and is the armor she starts within Metroid Prime. Although the suit is predominantly orange in color, the helmet and the upper half of the torso are red. And just like in the games, her helmet, and the entire Varia Suit for that matter, has a shiny and metallic finish to it, just like the replica. As for the base it's mounted on, the design of it replicates the Save Stations in the Metroid Prime games, which, as the name implies, is where you save the progress of your games."

The Exclusive Edition of this life-size replica comes with LED functionality for the visor of the helmet and the dots around the base. The mount on the base where the helmet rests can now be manually rotated a full 360 degrees, giving you the option to display your base in an X-shaped pattern, as opposed to the fixed plus-sign shape of the Standard Edition.

Metroid Prime™: Samus Helmet (Exclusive Edition) comes with the following:

Metroid Prime™: Samus Helmet resin statue

Highly detailed base

Visor and base with LED function

Manual turntable mount

Limited edition numbering

Authentication Card