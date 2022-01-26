First 4 Figures Reveals Special Set of Conker's Bad Fur Day Statues

Originally making his debut in Diddy Kong Racing, Conker the Squirrel is back as First 4 Figures reveals their newest statue. Coming out of his own video game Conker's Bad Fur Day, First 4 Figures take us back to the eighth chapter of the game. Soldier Conker is ready for war as he wears his soldier outfit from the game as he is displayed with a helmet, wielding two guns, and placed on a beach styled base. Standing at 12.9 inches tall, this Conker's Bad Fur Day statue is loaded with cartoony detail that fans of the game can appreciate. Multiple versions of Conker will be offered, all varying in prices with added differences in each and collectors can check them out here. The standard Conker's Bad Fur Day statue is priced at a whopping $574.99, which he is set to release in Q4 2022, and pre-order can be located here.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest statue collectible, Soldier Conker! This is the second statue to release in the Conker's Bad Fur Day lineup. The highly detailed Conker statue is inspired by the eighth chapter in the game, "It's War", where Conker is taken to the war-torn Tediz Base Beachhead. Conker undergoes a costume change fit for war and dons a combat helmet whilst wielding two guns to protect himself against his enemies, the Tediz, hostile teddy bears attempting to take over Conker's world. The base design is of the beachhead itself where the events took place, and like any well-fortified beachhead during the World War era, this one is laden with barbed-wire barricades to make it difficult for intruders to infiltrate their base."

Conker's Bad Fur Day – Soldier Conker (Standard Edition) comes with the following:

Conker's Bad Fur Day – Soldier Conker resin painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Conker's Bad Fur Day art style

Limited edition numbering

Authentication card

Estimated Release Date: Q4 2022

Product Size – Statue including base:

Height – 12.9 inches (32.8cm)

Width – 12.9 inches (33cm)

Depth – 13.7 inches (35cm)

Weight – 3.876KG