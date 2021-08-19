First 4 Figures Summons Dark Magician in Attack Statue Position

First 4 Figures continue to expand their Yu-Gi-Oh statue collection with their second statue in their PVC statue series. The first statue was Blue Eyes White Dragon, and now we are getting the second biggest monster from the series with Dark Magician. Dark Magician is ready for action with this statue with a Dark Magic Circle placed in the background with even LED functionality adding to his magic power. We are specifically covering the Definitive Combo Edition as First 4 Figures has included both classic Blue and Purple versions of the legendary magician.

Both Yu-Gi-Oh statues come to life right before fan's eyes with incredible detail, glow in the dark paint, and an LED effect. Both statues are the same but with a different deco and will be placed on a base featuring an ancient Egyptian tablet with Dark Magician capturing the history of the cards as well as its anime style. Multiple versions of this Yu-Gi-Oh First 4 Figures statue out there which fans can check out here. The Combo Definitive Edition is priced at $699, and fans can lock in their order here with them set to ship in Q2 2022.

"First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC statue collectible, Dark Magician! This is the second statue to release in the Yu-Gi-Oh! PVC lineup. "The ultimate wizard in terms of attack and defense." — Dark Magician Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Flavor Text The statue's concept is inspired by one of the iconic summoning poses in the anime, where he's in this "ready for action" stance with the Dark Magical Circle in the background. He has his left arm stretched out and is wielding the Magician's Rod in his right hand, ready to cast his signature spell: Dark Magic Attack. The Definitive Edition of this statue comes with LED functionality for the Dark Magical Circle, as well as glow-in-the-dark attack effects on the Magician's Rod."

"The smoke on the base adds emphasis that Dark Magician has been newly summoned onto the battlefield. And since the Dark Magician's origin story dates back to Ancient Egyptian times, we decided to design the base to reflect this aspect of Dark Magician, from the sandy and rocky environment atop the base to the hieroglyphic patterns on the side. And the base of the Definitive Edition is made out of resin and comes with bigger rock formations and a more intense summoning effect."

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Definitive Combo Edition) comes with the following:

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Magician PVC painted statues (Purple and Blue variant)

Highly detailed resin base inspired by the Yu-Gi-Oh! art style Base also features the Dark Magician stone tablet and card stats Monster level and attribute with static LED function Dark Magical Circle with two (2) LED functions

Magician's Rod with glow-in-the-dark orb Additional glow-in-the-dark orb with attack effects

Limited edition numbering

Two (2) Authentication Cards