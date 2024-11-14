Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Hasbro Announces Reissue of X-Men 97' Marvel Legends Gambit Figure

The Ragin’ Cajun’ is back as Hasbro has announced the return of Gambit as a reissue of their sold out X-Men 97 Legends are here

"Whoo, I'm aboutta make a name for myself here." That is right, the Ragin Cajun has returned as Hasbro has unveiled the return of some of the X-Men 97' Marvel Legends. The hit Disney+ animated series took the world by storm, and by the time the show aired, the X-Men 97' Marvel Legends were already gone. That seems to be the algorithm lately, with these figures dropping months before these shows and movies even arrive. However, the massive amount of popularity from this series has allowed Hasbro the ability to rerelease a few of these figures, like Wolverine and Rogue, who, oddly enough, got Target Exclusive reissues.

However, that is not the case for Gambit, as Remy Lebeau is getting a Fan Channel reissue, allowing all fans to collect the sacrificing mutant. This legendary X-Men surely made a name for himself in this legendary series, and now fans have a second chance to bring one home. Pre-orders are live on the Fan Channel site, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99 with a May 2025 release. Be sure to also pre-order the X-Men 97 Sentinel as well before pre-orders close at the end of November and is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Series X-Men 97' Gambit

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Gambit and other X-Men action figures! This collectible 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like Gambit from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97. Gambit Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

CARTOON-INSPIRED GAMBIT: This Gambit action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated series. Makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with animation-inspired design and deco in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 3 accessories, including a throwing card hand

