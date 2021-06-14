First Marvel Studios What If…? Collectible Arrives With LEGO

Marvel fans are patiently waiting for the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series What If…?. The series will take a looking at alternate realities where stories changed for some of our favorite heroes and villains. Voiced by their actual Marvel Cinematic Universe counterparts, this show will be a wild ride for any fan. LEGO seems to be the first company diving into the world of What If…? Collectibles as they reveal their newest Marvel building set. Tony Stark finds himself on the alien planet of Sakaar and becomes the Grandmaster's new champion with this set. Build a new suit of Iron Man armor with this 369 piece set that includes three mini-figures, including Tony Stark, Valkyrie, and The Watcher. Bring home the world of What If…? with the newest Marvel set from LEGO for $34.99, with it being set to release in August 2021. Check out the full description and the Sakaarian Armor design below, and while pre-orders are not live yet, they will be found here.

"Take Marvel fans to a new dimension of build-and-play, imaginative adventure with LEGO® Marvel Tony Stark's Sakaarian Iron Man (76194). This landmark LEGO Marvel set lets kids aged 8 and up recreate scenes from the animated Marvel Studios' What If…? series on Disney+ and explore new stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

"This exciting expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe features 3 minifigures – Tony Stark, Valkyrie and The Watcher – and a buildable mech that can also be rebuilt into a powerful-looking car. Kids place the Tony Stark minifigure into the Sakaarian Iron Man mech. This mechanical giant is highly posable, allowing kids to twist and turn the mech as it advances into Super Hero action. When there's a need for speed, kids rebuild the mighty mech into a power-packed vehicle and race off for more amazing adventures."