Foot Locker Summons the X-Men with New Diadora Shoe Collection Add some marvelous style to your kicks as Foot Locker has announced a new and Uncanny X-Men collaboration with their Diadora show line

To Me, My X-Men! Feel the power of Mutant Power as Foot Locker and Champs Sports have announced a new marvelous collaboration. A new limited-edition footwear collection is headed our way, and it is by Marvel Comics X-Men. Make your way to the X-Mansion in style with this delightful collection that was created in collaboration with Marvel themselves. Three different shoes will be released for the Italian sportswear brand Diadora which takes on fresh designs from its M@rket of the Magic Basket silhouettes. Wolverine, Storm, and the Dark Phoenix colors are captured on the and it's signature N9002 style, blasting their signature colors throughout the shoe. A Marvel logo is showcased on the heel, and this subtle yet stylish design is a perfect way to show your X-Men love. The Marvel Comics X-Men x Foot Locker collab will be limited available at Foot Locker and Champs Sports starting on Friday, January 24 at 10 AM EST. Adult sizes will be offered, they will be priced between $110 – $130 each, and they will be found in-store and online here.

Show Your Love for the X-Men with Foot Locker

"The Wolverine refreshes the classic fan favorite N9002 trainer in a charcoal gray and chrome black colorway. The pigskin nubuck upper is cut with electric blue embossed lines and a vibrant yellow heel to match the shoe's punctuated tongue."

"The Phoenix Magic Basket Demi arrives straight out of the basketball section of the 1985 catalogue with its legendary leather and suede materials. The shoe takes on a heated colorway with a classic red and black calfskin upper with an off-white shock-absorbing midsole and outsole."

"The Storm Magic Basket Low complements Diadora's iconic Magic trainer 80's styles with a classic but energetic colorway. The silhouette is grounded with a similar coconut milk midsole and outsole with a hybrid blue and black upper. All shoes from the collection are adorned with the iconic Marvel logo on the back heel."