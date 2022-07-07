Fortnite x G.I. Joe Snake Eyes 32" Katana Coming Soon from Hasbro

At long last, the G.I. Joe x Fortnite Snake Eyes figures have finally started to hit collectors' hands. This collab took forever to release, and it does not seem like it is the last one. To make things even more interesting, Hasbro Pulse UK has put up a listing for their new Fortnite Victory Royale Series G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes Katana. That is right, weird, the power of Snake Eyes with a 32-inch premium G.I. Katana that is designed after his Harvesting Tool in the hit Battle Royale game. This is a pretty sweet replica, and it features the G.I. Joe Arashikage Clan logo as well as weathering detail with brushed steel texture on the handle. This sword replica will easily enhance your Snake Eyes collection, and it is interesting that Hasbro has created a more adult replica. The Hasbro Fortnite Victory Royale Series G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes Katana is priced at roughly $59.99. The listing is only up on Hasbro Pulse UK at the moment here, so expect a US release soon.

"This 32-inch premium G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes Katana roleplay toy is designed after the Snake Eyes Katana Harvesting Tool from the Fortnite video game. Roleplay sword toy features game-accurate design and premium detail, including G.I. Joe Arashikage Clan logo and brushed steel texture on handle with weathering detail. Fans can gear up like Snake Eyes with this roleplay toy. Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series roleplay toys and figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Upgrade your Fortnite toy collection with premium Victory Royale Series action figures based on the Fortnite video game. You never know who's dropping next, so ready up!

Fortnite fans and G.I. Joe collectors can ready up with the G.I. Joe Collab Snake Eyes Katana roleplay toy

Gear up with the G.I. Joe Collab Katana roleplay toy! This sword toy is 32 inches long and designed after the Snake Eyes Katana Harvesting Tool from the game

Sword toy features game-accurate design and premium detail, including the G.I. Joe Arashikage Clan logo above the handle and brushed steel texture on handle with weathering detail

Look for other Fortnite Victory Royale Series roleplay items and figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

