Four Horsemen Debuts New Spooky 4-Pack with Graveyard Skeletons

Step into the world of Mythic Legions as Four Horsemen has unveiled some new teasers for some upcoming and exclusive figures

Article Summary Four Horsemen drops spooky Graveyard Skeletons 4-Pack, perfect for Halloween collectors.

Each skeleton in the set features new ashen grey deco with swappable parts and weapons.

Includes exclusive vampire and pumpkin skulls with new skeleton masks debuting in this release.

Available at StoreHorsemen.com for $99, pre-orders open October 14-31.

Halloween season has arrived, and Four Horsemen is ready to get spooky with a new set of figures. A special edition 4-Pack of Mythic Legions figures are on the way as the Graveyard Skeletons are rising from the grave. This set features four fully articulated skeletons that get a new deco that will be captured here compared to the previous release with an ashen grey look. Not only will this graveyard set feature a different deco, but a variety of swappable parts and weapons are also included.

These spooky scary skeletons will include two swords, two spears, and two shields, along with two masks that they can wear. Some returning exclusives are also featured here, including the vampire skull previously seen in the All Stars 6 and the return of the pumpkin skull from the Headless Horsemen. If you are looking to build up a new skeletal army then look no further as this spooky 4-pack is set to arrive directly on StoreHorsemen.com and retailer partners for $99. Pre-orders will be timed and only offered from October 14 till October 31 at midnight.

Graveyard Skeleton Mythic Legion Builder 4-Pack

"This special edition release will include 4 of our skeleton figures. These are the same skeletons that we recently released as the Skeleton Legion Builder 2 figure, but with a new "ashen grey" color (see shot here comparing this new color with past skeletons). Each 4-pack will come in a special packaging perfect for the Halloween season! In addition to the 4 fully articulated skeleton figures, this set will also come with repainted weapons, extra hands and feet, and alternate heads and masks for you to swap onto your skeletons!"

"This set includes repainted versions of the pumpkin head first offered in our Figura Obscura Headless Horsemen set and a vampire skull like the one found in the All Stars 6 heads pack! In addition to these repainted pieces, this set also features some brand-new skeleton "masks" that are debuting in this release!"

