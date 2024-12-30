Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: four horsemen, Mythic legions

Four Horsemen Slithers with the Mythic Legions Serpenspire Royal Guard

A new era of Mythic Legions is on the way as the Reign of the Beasts is here including the debut of the Serpenspire Royal Guard

Article Summary Explore the new Mythic Legions era with the Serpenspire Royal Guard in Reign of the Beasts series.

Featuring serpent-like figures with Aztec-inspired design, adding depth to the Mythic Legions legend.

Figures include snake-like body, removable armor, weapons, and articulate design for dynamic posing.

Get Serpenspire Royal Guard at $54.99, set to launch in Q2 2026. Pre-orders are live, don't miss out!

Witness the Reign of the Beasts as the Four Horsemen continues their impressive collection of action figures. A new set of figures is on the way from the Four Horsemen, and pre-orders have finally started to arrive on Fan Channel sites like BBTS. This new set of figures adds a new layer and mythos to their incredible world as things start to get wild. Animal figures are on the rise with Animal Warrior, Savage Crucible, and much more, and now Mythic Legions is joining in on the fun. One of them is the Serpenspire Royal Guard, a wicked set of serpent-like amry builders with Aztec elements who follow the reign of their queen, Bassylia.

These serpent figures feature a slick snake-like body with limbs, removable armor pieces, a shield, a staff, and a sword. It will be interesting to see how these figures stand and move, but if anyone can nail this design and articulation format, it would be Mythic Legions. Be sure to snag up a few of these beauties to really bring the Snake-Men to life in a brand new and wicked way. The Serpenspire Royal Guard is priced at $54.99, they are set to slither into collections in Q2 2026 and pre-orders are live.

Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts Serpenspire Royal Guard

"Members of the Coatl, a reptilian race long vanished in Mythoss, the Serpenspire Royal Guard were comprised of the highest-ranking soldiers in Bassylia's den of followers. Possessing fully serpentine lower bodies like Bassylia herself, only the High Mages were above the Royal Guards within the ranks of the early Convocation. Equally adept at wielding weapons in melee combat as they were with weaving together power spells, no one knows how these soldiers disappeared from the realm – or perhaps that disappearance is not a mystery, but is one of the many secrets locked away in the vaults of Ophidionn."

"This 6-inch scaled, highly articulated Mythic Legions: Reign of the Beasts deluxe action figure will come in a collector-friendly blister card, with character-specific packaging details and accessories."

