Francine Frye is Electro with Hasbro's New Spider-Man Marvel Legends
Hasbro is stepping into the Spider-Verse once again with a new selection of Legends figure featuring Spider-Man and his villains
A new era of Spider-Man villains is rising as Hasbro has debuted a new wave of Marvel Legends figures. One of these was the arrival of Francine Frye, the modern version of Electro, who was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 4 #2 (2015). She was originally a minor character and an accomplice of the original Electro, Max Dillon. However, while on the run, Max seeks aid from Francine, but after a single kiss, his malfunctioning powers fry her to a crisp. She would only return after Jackal's actions bring her back to life during the events of The Amazing Spider-Man: The Clone Conspiracy storyline. As Electro, Francine brings a fresh yet darker take on the character who is now getting her very own Marvel Legends figure.
Francine Frye is ready to bring a shock to your collection with a fun new figure that captures her design right from the comic. She will come with a pair of swappable hands as well as a variety of electric effects. It is nice to see some of these newer Spider-Man characters getting some love, and Electro is set to arrive in Spring 2025 with the rest of the wave, which features Kaine, Chameleon, and even Agent Venom. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers for $24.99, including Hasbro Pulse.
Shock Your Spider-Man Collection with Francine Frye (Electro)
"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Electro (Francine Frye) figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. This Electro action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate set of hands and attachable power FX."
