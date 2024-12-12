Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Francine Frye is Electro with Hasbro's New Spider-Man Marvel Legends

Hasbro is stepping into the Spider-Verse once again with a new selection of Legends figure featuring Spider-Man and his villains

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Marvel Legends wave featuring Spider-Man villains including Francine Frye as Electro.

Francine Frye transforms into Electro with Jackal's help, offering a fresh, darker take on the classic villain.

Marvel Legends figure includes alternate hands and electric effects, capturing Francine's comic book design.

Set for Spring 2025 release, the wave includes Kaine, Chameleon, and Agent Venom, expanding your collection.

A new era of Spider-Man villains is rising as Hasbro has debuted a new wave of Marvel Legends figures. One of these was the arrival of Francine Frye, the modern version of Electro, who was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 4 #2 (2015). She was originally a minor character and an accomplice of the original Electro, Max Dillon. However, while on the run, Max seeks aid from Francine, but after a single kiss, his malfunctioning powers fry her to a crisp. She would only return after Jackal's actions bring her back to life during the events of The Amazing Spider-Man: The Clone Conspiracy storyline. As Electro, Francine brings a fresh yet darker take on the character who is now getting her very own Marvel Legends figure.

Francine Frye is ready to bring a shock to your collection with a fun new figure that captures her design right from the comic. She will come with a pair of swappable hands as well as a variety of electric effects. It is nice to see some of these newer Spider-Man characters getting some love, and Electro is set to arrive in Spring 2025 with the rest of the wave, which features Kaine, Chameleon, and even Agent Venom. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers for $24.99, including Hasbro Pulse.

Shock Your Spider-Man Collection with Francine Frye (Electro)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Electro (Francine Frye) figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. This Electro action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including an alternate set of hands and attachable power FX."

RETRO-STYLE BLISTER CARD: Display this figure on your shelf with collectible packaging designed to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases!

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

A NEW ELECTRO: When Francine Frye absorbs the powers of Electro, she uses the ability to manipulate electricity to transform from accomplice to Super Villain

