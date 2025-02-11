Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: figura obscura, four horsemen, Mythic legions

Frankenstein's Monster Lives Again with Four Horsemen Retailer Wave

Four Horsemen has unveiled a brand new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave with an assortment of fan-favorite figures making a return

Article Summary Four Horsemen's 2025 wave brings back Frankenstein's Monster with a new green skin tone.

Exclusive figure includes lab diorama, swappable heads, and diverse accessories.

Discover a unique Frankenstein only available through select global retailers.

Pre-orders for the $74.99 detailed collectible start February 14th.

Frankenstein's monster, created by Mary Shelley in Frankenstein back in 1818, is a tragic figure that was brought to life by Dr. Victor Frankenstein through scientific experimentation. Unlike the mute, lumbering creature often portrayed in films, Shelley's monster is intelligent and articulate. Four Horsemen Studios has captured this book-accurate version of "Creature" with their popular Figura Obscura line in 2024. To help show their appreciation for our valued retailer partners, a new 2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave has arrived, with Frankenstein's Monster making the cut.

This monster will now feature a new green skin tone, which has been popularized in the cinema, with him coming with tons of accessories. This will include repainted and returning items from his first release with a lab mini-diorama, soft good pants, three swappable heads, and plenty of lab equipment, from handcuffs to books, body parts, and more. This exclusive Frankenstein's Monster figure will only be available through our worldwide network of shared retailers. Pre-orders launch on February 14th, with Frank getting a $74.99 price tag.

Frankenstein's Monster – Four Horsemen Retailer Appreciation Wave

"The next figure to be revealed for the "2025 Retailer Appreciation Wave" is a new edition of the second Figura Obscura drop from 2024 – introducing FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER! Our first version of this character was a book-accurate version of the "Creature", so for our follow up we wanted to go green and recognize some of the more modern interpretations of this Monster!"

"Frankenstein's Monster comes with all the pieces from the original set, including repainted versions of the lab mini-diorama with tables and scientific instruments. The figure itself now has green skin and he includes the parts to create two distinct looks for the monster with extra hands, feet, a removable coat and soft goods pants, and 3 different head styles! The "Frankenstein's Monster" figure will be offered for preorder individually for $74.99."

