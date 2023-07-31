Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fire and ice, Frazetta, Frazetta Girls

Frazetta Girls Debuts New Frazetta: ICON Collectibles 1:12 Figure Line

Coming to life from the mind of Frank Frazetta, monsters, villains, and warriors are coming to life with a new line of action figures

A new line of collectibles is on the way as barbarians, monsters, and pure heavy metal come to life. Coming from the mind of Frank Frazetta, his popular heroes and villains are getting their very own figures, like with Frazetta: ICON Collectibles. Frazetta Girls has unveiled that Dark Wolf is kicking off this new 1:12 series with a brand new, fully articulated release based on the character from the film Fire and Ice. Good and evil have never more simple in this world, and now fans can create their own stories with this new line, and Dark Wolf is ready to take on your collectibles shelf by force. He is back with an impressive sculpt and will come with swappable parts and plenty of weapons. Coming in at $70, Dark Wolf is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found right here.

Frazetta: ICON Collectibles Line Fire and Ice Dark Wolf

"Frazetta Girls is proud to present our first action figure release from our NEW Frazetta: ICON Collectibles line – Dark Wolf 1:12 scale fully articulated action figure based on the character from the motion picture Fire and Ice by Ralph Bakshi and Frank Frazetta. Step into a fantastical world, unlike anything witnessed before, where fierce warriors, strange monsters, and villainous rulers engage in a struggle for the fate of a civilization. In this adventurous collaboration between Ralph Bakshi and Frank Frazetta, it is a time of contrasting forces—good and evil, pleasure and pain—where Fire and Ice clash."

"Featuring: 32 points of articulation, battle axe, bow, three arrows, three sets of hands +1 arrow holding hand, three facial expressions, removable gear for full customization all packaged in a collector friendly box. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue and sculpted by Aaron Doyle. Photography by Trevor Williams."

1x Figure Body with 32 Points of articulation

3x Facial Expressions

3x Sets of Hands + (1x) Arrow Gripping Hand

1x Battle Axe

1x Bow with (3x) Arrows

Collector Friendly Box

Removable Gear (Boots, belt, cuffs and necklace)

Approx. 17.5cm (6.9 inches) Tall

