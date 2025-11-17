Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fire and ice, Frazetta Girls

Frazetta Girls Unveil New 1/12 Fire and Ice Nekron 1/12 Scale Release

The Frazetta Girls are back with a new ICON Collectibles release as they unveil the new 1/12 Fire and Ice Nekron action figure

Article Summary

Nekron stands at 7" tall, with swappable hands, faces, hair, and a soft goods tunic for versatility.

This collectible includes an intricately designed throne, sword, and premium packaging for display.

Available for pre-order at $110, the Nekron figure is set for release in March 2026 from ICON Collectibles.

The Frazetta Girls are back with a brand new ICON Collectibles 1/12 scale figure as they continue to bring the world of Fire and Ice to life. Directed by Ralph Bakshi, this 1983 film was based on the fantasy artwork of Frank Frazetta. It is an animated sword-and-sorcery film that was set in a prehistoric world that has been consumed by elemental warfare. The story centers on the villain Nekron, an ice sorcerer who uses his powers to seek total domination. His lust for power and conquering leads a group of heroes to stop him at all costs, and now it's time for Nekron to show his next move with a brand new collectible.

Standing at 7" tall, Nekron is nicely crafted from the artwork of Frank Frazetta and is back with swappable parts and impressive details. The ice sorcerer will come with his own soft goods tunic, a sword, an intricately crafted throne, and swappable hands, hair, and faces. Pre-orders are already live on the Frazetta Girls site for this wicked new figure at $110 with a March 2026 release.

Frazetta Girls ICON Collectibles – Fire and Ice: Nekron 1:12

"Frazetta Girls presents the first release in the ICON Collectibles™ "Elite Edition" series — Nekron 1:12, the overlord of Icepeak. From Ralph Bakshi and Frank Frazetta's 1983 fantasy epic Fire and Ice, Nekron emerges in 1:12 scale, brought to life with incredible sculpt detail and full poseability. The ruthless ruler of Icepeak comes complete with a large-scale fully sculpted throne with tiered steps and a carved beast motif, a commanding display piece worthy of the frozen fortress he controls."

"This premium figure features a poseable soft goods tunic, multiple accessories, interchangeable portraits, and a throne designed as a substantial display centerpiece, capturing Frazetta's vision of cold power and domination. Packaged in a collector friendly window box, Nekron marks the debut of the ICON "Elite Edition" series and stands as a commanding centerpiece in any Fire and Ice collection."

