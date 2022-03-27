Flintstones Statues Up For Preorder From Iron Studios

Flintstones is the subject of a new line of detailed statues from Iron Studios. All of the characters you know and love- Fred, Barney, Wilma, Betty, Dino, Pebbles, and Bam Bam are all featured, as each statue is in the 1/10 scale and made of polystone and are hand painted. Each character is seperate, except Pebbles and Bam Bam who are riding Dino. Each statue is going to run you $199.99, and are up for preorder right now. You can see them all down below, and place orders for them right here.

I'm Going To Need All Of These Flintstones Statues

"Considered the first animated series of the sitcom genre (a comic series with sketches and familiar situations), The Flintstones was originally aired between the years of 1960 and 1966, made both for adults and families, transmitted in prime time. Presenting the day-to-day of a Stone Age Middle-Class family, the stories were set in the city of Bedrock, where The Flintstones, and their neighbors and best friends, The Rubbles, lived an urban routine of fantasy reality in the past, interacting with extinguished animals that acted like machines and household items, in a cultural parody of the 1960s in the 20th century, where they listened to records, lived in houses, went to restaurants and clubs, but had to live with primitive technology, powered by animals and made with rustic materials like stone, wood, and fur, or propelled by their force, like the cars moved by its occupants' feet."

"Since then, this "Stone Age modern family", created by the legendary duo William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, was seen in more than 80 countries in the world, being the first animated series nominated to the Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and principally, is the series responsible for Hanna-Barbera Production's transformation in one of the largest studios in Hollywood. Their collection of statues is already available for Pre-Order by Iron Studios to the joy of fans and collectors all over the globe, the line also brings the statues of Fred Flintstone, Wilma Flintstone, Betty Rubble, and Dino, Pebbles, and Bamm-Bamm, individually available, revealed on Inside Iron Studios Day. Soon, more news from the Hanna-Barbera universe by Iron Studios in their social media and YouTube channel!"