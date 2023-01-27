Aquaman Makes a Splash with New McFarlane Toys Page Puncher Debut McFarlane Toys is back and is continuing to expand their 7” Page Puncher line with a brand new DC Multiverse Aquaman figure with comic

The King of Atlantis has returned to McFarlane Toys as the recently teased Page Punchers Aquaman wave has arrived. The Page Puncher line is a set of DC Multiverse figures that come with a companion and original DC Comics comic book. Unlike previous waves, it looks like this set of figures will all have a different comic cover for each of the figures. Aquaman kicks off the line with a brand new sculpt and a head sculpt that finally features no side-eye. This armored-up aquatic hero is ready to pack a punch with an incredible sculpt and trident accessory. It is no doubt that this is one of the best Page Puncher DC Comics waves that McFarlane Toys has released. Pre-orders for Arthur Curry are live right here for $24.99 with a March 2023 release. The other figures in the wave will consist of Ocean Master, Aqualad, and Black Manta!

Behold the Power of the Ocean with McFarlane Toys

"Half-human and half-Atlantean, Arthur Curry is Aquaman, the King of Atlantis and defender of Earth's vast oceans. As a founding member of the Justice League, he also protects the surface world from the forces of evil! Aquaman's Atlantean physiology allows him to breathe under water, swim at incredible speeds, and super-strength to withstand the depths of the ocean. His royal lineage sets him apart from other Atlanteans, but also gives him the unique ability to telepathically communicate with marine life."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Aquaman is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

Aquaman includes a trident and base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers