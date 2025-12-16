Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: flintstones, jada toys

Fred Flinstone Brings Fruit Pebbles to Jada Toys with New Figure

Jada Toys is back with a new set of cereal mascots as Flinstones iconic Fred and Barney come to life from Jada Toys

Article Summary Fred Flintstone gets immortalized in collectible form with Jada Toys’ new Fruity Pebbles action figure.

This 1/12 scale figure joins a cereal mascot lineup including Count Chocula, Frankenberry, and Tony the Tiger.

The Fred Flintstone figure features multiple faces, swappable hands, and Fruity Pebbles-inspired accessories.

Pre-orders are live now for $29.99, with release set for April 2026 and Barney arriving soon for Cocoa Pebbles fans.

Fruity Pebbles arrived on shelves in 1969 and is a colorful, sweetened rice cereal that quickly became a staple of American breakfasts. Known for its vibrant rainbow hues and fruity flavors, Fruity Pebbles has captured the imaginations of children and adults alike, especially with Hanna-Barbera icons leading the way in the cereal. Fred Flintstone, from The Flintstones, which originally aired in the 1960s, became the official mascot for Fruity Pebbles. This helped add some prehistoric and cartoon fun to breakfast tables and has remained popular for decades. Jada Toys is now adding Fred Flintstone and Fruity Pebbles to a collector's shelf near you with a brand new figure.

Releasing as part of their ongoing 1/12 Cereal Moscot line, Fred Flintstone will now join Frankenberry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Tony the Tiger. Fred features his iconic cartoon look from The Flintstones and will feature nice articulation and swappable parts. Jada Toys has included two portraits for Fred, along with extra hands, a spoon, and a bowl & box filled with Fruity Pebbles. Pre-orders for this delightful new figure are already live for $29.99, with an April 2026 release. Be on the lookout for Cocoa Pebbles Barney!

Fruity Pebbles Fred Flintstone 1/12 Scale – Jada Toys

"Yabba-Dabba-Doo!™ Bring a taste of Bedrock breakfast nostalgia to your collection with the Fruity Pebbles Fred Flintstone 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! This highly detailed collectible captures everyone's favorite Stone Age dad, Fred Flintstone, ready to start the day with a bowl of delicious Fruity Pebbles."

"The set comes packed with fun breakfast-inspired accessories, including an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands, a Fruity Pebbles cereal box, and a bowl of Fruity Pebbles cereal with spoon; everything needed to recreate those iconic Saturday morning memories. Packaged in collector-friendly window packaging designed to resemble a Fruity Pebbles cereal box, this figure is a deliciously nostalgic addition to any shelf."

