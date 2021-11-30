Freeing Reveals Demon Slayer Kyojuro Rengoku: Complete Edition Statue

Fans are patiently waiting for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2, but at least we have the ongoing Flame Hashira arc. FREEing is here to give fans some more love for this legendary warrior as they reveal their new 1/4 scale Kyojuro Rengoku: Complete Edition statue. This statue will stand roughly 28" tall and will capture the Demon Slayer using his Flame Breathing Esoteric Art Ninth Form: Rengoku attack. Sculpted to perfection, FREEing shows off translucent flames around Kyojuro, who is bloodied from battle. This statue checks all the right boxes and will be an excellent collection to show off your love for the Demon Slayer anime series. The Kyojuro Rengoku: Complete Edition statue from FREEing is not a cheap collectible either, coming in at a massive $2,969. The statue can be found here for big ballers and he is set to release in February 2022.

"Set your heart ablaze and go beyond your limits! I am Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira!!" From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a 1/4 scale figure of Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira! Kyojuro has been captured in figure form in the instant before he unleashes his "Flame Breathing Esoteric Art Ninth Form: Rengoku" attack."

"Kyojuro's wounds on his abdomen and face sustained while locked in a life or death struggle, his combat-worn haori coat and Demon Slayer Corps uniform have been faithfully preserved in figure form. Featuring a stunning amount of detail due to the impressive 1/4 scale size, this figure is a must-see for fans of the series! The Complete Edition also features an enormous flame effect part over 70cm in height on a special base, making for an incredible recreation of a memorable scene. Be sure to add Kyojuro Rengoku: Complete Edition, a figure like never seen before, to your collection!"