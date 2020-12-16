Iron Studios Unveils New Friday the 13th MiniCo Statue

Iron Studios is taking things back to Crystal Lake with their newest MiniCo statue. Jason Voorhees from the iconic horror franchise Friday the 13th is back and ready to join your collection. This beautifully detailed Jason Voorhees statue will stand roughly 6.3 inches tall, be made in PVC plastic, and is even hand-painted for the highest quality possible. The Friday the 13th killer will be shown with some unique blood splattering paint deco on his machete, hand, and parts of his outfit. The design is quite unique as well showcasing that big bobblehead style that is the MiniCo statue series is known for. Whether you're a fan of horror or Friday the 13th, this will be a great addition to any fan's legendary horror collection.

I am definitely a big fan of this beautifully designed Friday the 13th statue. You can never go wrong with horror collectibles and fans cannot get enough of them. It would be pretty unique if each statue featured are unique blood splatter design, giving fans a fun "one-of-a-kind" Friday the 13th statue. Either way, the Jason Voorhees Friday the 13th MiniCo statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $32.99. He's expected to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing MiniCo statues also offered from Iron Studios from franchises like Marvel and DC Comics.

"The beloved Friday the 13th villain gets his MiniCo version from Iron Studios! Haunting the camp at Crystal Lake, there are twelve films in the cinema, in books and comic books, in games and collectibles, Jason Voorhees is the main antagonist of the "Friday the 13th" franchise and one of the most adored monsters of the horror genre in modern pop culture. With his unmistakable hockey mask, which has become his trademark, and holding his inseparable machete, Jason gets his stylized version on Iron Studios' MiniCo line to the delight of fans at "Jason – Friday the 13th – MiniCo – Iron Studios"!

He was elected on the list of "100 Greatest Villains Ever" by the renowned American magazine Wizard and among "100 Greatest Villains Ever in Cinema", on a list made by the Games Radar website. Jason was created by Victor Miller, with contributions from Ron Kurz, Sean S. Cunningham and the legendary Tom Savini, and played by ten actors in his history in theaters. To the sound of the famous musical phrase with delay, which everyone knows as "chi, chi, chi; ha, ha, ha " which is like the theme of the film, it is an unmissable figure for fans of the series, of horror films and of course, of the MiniCo line."