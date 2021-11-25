Funimation Lists 2021 Black Friday Doorbuster Deals

Funimation, one of the two premiere anime streaming services, also has an online store selling all kinds of anime merchandise. Of course, they're getting on Black Friday with Doorbuster deals on exactly what you would want from your favourite anime series. Of course, the best deals are of merchandise from fan favourite series Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, namely Funko Pop figurines and action figures, which are always fun and hugely in demand.

Fans who have Premium and Premium Plus subscriptions to Funimation will also gain access to the following offers:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Funko Pop! Bundle

Funko

Holiday Doorbuster Price: $26.99

SRP: $44.99

Retailer: Funimation

Licensee: Funko! POP

Slaying demons is just business as usual for these three. This specially priced bundle includes Funko Pops! of Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Time to find out if your shelf can hold all this strength.

Included:

POP Animation: Demon Slayer- Tanjiro Kamado

POP Animation: Demon Slayer- Inosuke Hashibira

POP Animation: Demon Slayer- Zenitsu Agatsuma

Dragon Ball Z – Goku Figure (G x Materia)

Ultra Tokyo Connection

Holiday Doorbuster Price: $8.99

SRP: $19.99

Product Link

Some Saiyans just can't contain their power. Others, like Goku here, like to direct it at specific targets. Part of Banpresto's G x Materia figure series, he stands at close to 6 inches tall and comes with a translucent blast effect.

Dragon Ball Super – Super Saiyan God Goku Figure

Ultra Tokyo Connection

Holiday Doorbuster Price: $8.99

SRP: $19.99

Product Link

Becoming a god can be difficult, but Goku makes it look easy. Welcomed into Banpresto's Blood of Saiyans figure series, this newest entry into the Blood of Saiyans figure series stands close to 7 inches tall and comes with a stand. Not too shabby for a god.

For more products, this holiday season from Funimation, visit their store.