Funko Announces FunKon 2021 Convention With In-Person Event

Things changed for Funko in 2020 as the world played its safe closing most conventions through 2020 and 2021. To keep fans happy and the ball rolling, Funko branched off to create their own Virtual Convention, which has been a raving success. With the world starting to slowly go back to normalcy, Funko has announced that their seventh Virtual Con will have an in-person component with FunKon 2021. Taking place at Funko Hollywood, funatics will now have the option to stay virtual or get up close and personal with giveaways, games, live streams, and much more. The in-store celebration will take place August 4 -6 from 10 AM to 6 PM PST and will be a ticketed event with pre-registration opening on July 1 at 10 AM PST.

Only Funatics who are chosen to attend the event will be able to enter Funko Hollywood for the FunKon event. There are plenty of fans who are nowhere near Los Angeles, California, and that is why the fun does not stop there as Funko Fundays is back, and for the first time it will be virtual! On August 6, 2021, Fundays will be hosted virtually, where fans will compete in a variety of challenges with prized usually involved. The Box of Fun will return this year as well, with Funko releasing them before the event to arrive in time for your to celebrate with your team. It does seem like FunKon will be a replacement for SDCC this year, so there will still be Funko Pop exclusives which will be announced starting July 12 on a variety of social media platforms. It is exciting news that Funko is starting back up with an in-person convention, and I know many Funatics are ready to get back out there. Fans can check out all of the rules here, and be sure to check out all of the newest Pop releases right here.

