Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: death dealer, frank frazetta, savage crucible

Frazetta's Death Dealer Enters the Savage Crucible with New Figure

The Death Dealer has arrived with a new and deadly contender for the Savage Crucible as the Frank Frazetta creation lives again

Article Summary The legendary Death Dealer enters the Savage Crucible as a new 7" action figure with 36 points of articulation.

Crafted by Harvinger Studios, the figure features a real metal chainmail, tunic, and multiple weapons.

Diverse accessories include a shield, extra armor, axe, sword, spear, and a mystery bag with swappable helmet pieces.

Pre-orders for the Death Dealer figure are live with two price points, closing on May 2, 2025.

The Death Dealer is one of the most recognizable fantasy characters and was created by legendary artist Frank Frazetta. First appearing in an iconic painting, the Death Dealer is a mysterious, heavily armored warrior. He is showcased with a horned helmet, glowing red eyes, and carries around a massive battle axe. Since his debut in 1973, he has become a symbol of dark fantasy, inspiring novels and comics, and received plenty of collectibles. It looks like the Death Dealer is now entering the Savage Crucible as Harvinger Studios has announced their newest contender. Coming in at 7" tall, the Death Dealer has been faithfully crafted from the mind of Frazetta with 36 points of articulation.

This fantasy warrior will come with a soft, good tunic, along with a real metal chainmail. On top of that, he will feature a shield, an extra pair of armor, necklaces, an axe, a sword, and a spear. A nice set of other goodies is also included with a mystery bag and swappable helmet pieces; the Death Dealer also has two different price points for now and later purchases. Pre-orders are already live directly through Savage Crucible, and pre-orders are live and close on May 2, 2025.

Savage Crucible – Frazetta Death Dealer Action Figure

"Unleash the dark fury of fantasy art with the Frazetta Death Dealer Action Figure, a striking tribute to Frank Frazetta's iconic warrior. Towering at almost 7 inches tall and forged in intricate detail, this collector's figure brings the legendary Death Dealer to life like never before."

"Clad in a real soft good tunic and actual metal chainmail, wielding his infamous battle axe, the Death Dealer stands poised for carnage with red eyes piercing through the shadow of his horned helm. This premium figure features over 36 points of articulation, including double jointed knees, elbows, and a forward functioning butterfly that allows amazing double handed weapon poses. From brutal battle stances to grim sentinel watch, every position captures Frazetta's visceral intensity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!