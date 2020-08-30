Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Captain America: The First Avenger

The Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe continues as we travel back to the 1940s for Captain America: The First Avenger. This was the last piece of the puzzle before fans got to see the mighty Avengers hit the screen. Oddly enough, Captain America never had its own Funko Pop release until 2017! This is slightly surprising as Thor (2011) came out before our shielded hero, and he at least got a wave of two. However, over the years, Funko has given fans a total of three Captain America: The First Avenger Pops with two solo releases and one movie moment. So let us take a plunge into the ice and check out the newest addition of the Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first Funko Pop we were greeted with was in 2017 for Emerald City Comic Con. One of the exclusives for 2017 was a World War II Uniformed Captain America that is quite sought after by collectors. The Pop shows off Cap with his first mission uniform featuring the non-circular shield as he is going to save the 107th Army Infantry from Hydra capture. Cap wanted to finally use his powers for good and save his childhood friend Bucky Barnes. This is a very well done collectible with a fantastic design and spectacular packaging. Later that year, we also got a special Walmart exclusive wave of Stan Lee cameos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of which was for The First Avenger. General Stan Lee is reporting for duty with this Funko Pop, which also features the same box design as the ECCC exclusive. The Stan Lee MCU cameos are just as beloved as the movies, so it is always a pleasure to see the godfather of Marvel Comics return. These two make up the Captain America solo releases, and they are beautifully done and perfect for any star-spangled fan.

The last collectible to come out from Captain America: The First Avenger was a movie moment from Marvel Studios: The First 10 Years. Quite a few movie moments were released to celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of the studio, one of which features the MCU Red Skull take on Cap. The diorama is nicely sculpted as it shows off two new MCU inspired sculpts for Red Skull and Captain America. I'm surprised Funko did not make these solo releases; afterward, these both are amazing designs, and they need their own time to shine. The whole diorama is very well done from the base to the film's logo and even the generator that holds the Tessaract. If you're a fan of Cash America and his Funko Pop series, then there's diorama is definitely one you want to have in your collection.

We always like to end the series with some suggestions on some characters from the film that Funko should make next. So many characters are in the movie, which makes it tough to narrow down who should get the Funko Pop treatment. However, with big movies like this one, there are definitely a couple of names that pop out more than the rest such as Peggy Carter, Howard Stark, Dr, Abraham Erskine, Steve Rogers, Bucky Barnes, The Howling Commandos, and of course Red Skull. Each one of these characters played a pivotal role in the film, and they deserve their own collectible for the occasion.

I do think revisiting some of these older Marvel films and giving fans some new additions would be welcomed as there is such a wide following of the MCU. With more prominent characters like Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man, all seemingly "retiring" their roles, the only way for collectible progression would be by looking back at their history. Especially with all the new molds, Funko is doing I think it's finally time to revisit these classics action superhero flicks give them the proper collectibles they deserve. I would love to add more Marvel Pops to my collection as each movie has it own place in my heart and in my collection.