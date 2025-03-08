Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils New Transformers Wreck 'n Doom Fisitron & Carnivac

Cybertron awaits as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers figures including the arrival of a new Wreck ‘n Doom Collection

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Transformers Wreck ‘n Doom Collection with Fisitron and Carnivac figures.

Fisitron transforms into an off-road vehicle; Carnivac converts to a wolf with Headmaster feature.

Figures feature articulated joints for dynamic poses and include blaster accessories for battle.

Pre-order the Wreck ‘n Doom 2-Pack now for $49.99 on Hasbro Pulse with an August 2025 release.

Hasbro is giving collectors some deep-cut figures as they unveil their latest Transformers Age of the Primes Wreck 'n Doom Collection. It seems like this new 2-Pack is giving. New light to some uncommon figures with an unpredictable Decepticon and a member of the Wreckers. Fistron, aka Ironist and Carnivac, have arrived from possibly the Transformers UK series. In this comic run, Carnivac, a member of the Decepticons' Mayhem Attack Squad, was sent to Earth to eliminate the growing threat of the unhinged future Decepticon, Galvatron. He was tasked to work alongside Springer's Wreckers but was given a brutal directive to assist in the battle and to ensure that any surviving Autobots didn't live to see another fight.

It is now Carnivac versus Fisttron, who both stand at 5.5" tall. The Wrecker converts into an off-load vehicle in 15 steps, with the Deception turning into a wolf in 18 steps. A Headmaster Survivor figure is also included and can fit inside this villain, with the set gettinga $49.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live on sites like Hasbro Pulse with an August 2025 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes Wreck 'n Doom Fisitron and Carnivac

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Wreck 'n Doom Collection! The pack includes Wreckers Fisitron action figure that converts between robot and off-road vehicle mode in 15 steps and Mayhem Attack Squad Carnivac action figure that converts between robot and wolf mode in 18 steps. Gear up for battle with the included blaster accessories."

"The Carnivac figure has a converting Headmaster Survivor figure. The figures feature articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!