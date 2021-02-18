Funko ECCC Reveals – The Office, The Boys, and Eastbound & Down

it is a new day, and that means new Emerald City Comic Con exclusive Pop vinyls reveals are here from Funko. We have seen some amazing reveals the past two days for the upcoming convention from Pirates of the Caribbean, Spider-Man, and even Underdog. Even though we are on the third day of debuts, Funko is not slowing down as Dwight Shrute kicks off with another Pop from The Office. One of Funko's teasers comes true as Dwight as Kerrigan comes to life for the convention. We then travel to the world of the mature rated superhero series The Boys with the next Emerald City Comic Con reveal. The Deep is making a splash this time, and no better way to display that green costume than at this convention. Lastly, we are getting a Pop debut from Funko for the hilarious comedy series Eastbound & Down as Kenny Powers takes to the plate.

Each of these Pops is some heavy hitters for Funko, and they will each be hard one to get this year. A lot of The Office exclusive Pops are usually highly sought after, and giving us another Dwight Shrute makes it a must own piece. The Boys Pop wave is just now starting to hit collectors' hands, and this character is a necessary member of The Seven for fans to own. We are just waiting on Black Noir to get his release, and we will have the newest members of The Boys all together. Kenny Powers is a hilarious and obnoxious character, but the amount of comedy in the series just bleeds out, making it a nonstop laughing machine. There are not many collectibles for Eastbound & Down, so this will be a sought after piece for fans of the HBO series. All of these will most likely be set as shared exclusives, so stay tuned for a full list later this unko.com to see where they will end up.