Funko Ends FunKon 2021 Reveals With Shared Retailer Exclusives List

All of the Funko FunKon 2021 reveals have come to an end and now Funatics are curious where these exclusive will be heading. Thankfully, Funko has revealed their Shared Retailer Exclusives list showing fans where each of these reveals will be headed. We are getting a nice spread this year with GameStop, Hot Topic, and Amazon getting a nice set of the more popular Pops for the convention. The FunkoShop does have the biggest Pops of the releases this year with the Russo Brothers, Rocketeer, Die-Cast Captain America, Danger Mouse, and other. For curious fans, the FunKon 2021 Lottery is the only way to get your hands on the Con Only Pops which will include the 5,000 Piece Stargirl and 1,500 Piece Galactus. The entire list is located below:

As mentioned previously in other FunKon Funko articles, there will be a total of four ways to get all of these Pops you want. First will be winners who are accepted into the FunKon 2021 Lottery (August 4), which Funatics will be able to enter between July 19 -24 via email. The fun does not stop there as there will also be a General release of the exclusives on August 5. All Pops will be offered on the FunkoShop, giving fans a chance to obtain an official FunKon stickered Pop. For Funko fans who just want the Pop, two more opportunities are presented with Shared Retailer online drops as well as in-store releases. Dates and times for these could vary among the store, so stay tuned to their socials for more info. With some luck and effort, this gives fans plenty of opportunities to secure the Pops they most desire, so set your alarms and start training those clicking fingers. Check out all of the Funko FunKon need to knows here and check out all of the new release Pops here.

Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, funkon