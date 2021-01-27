Funko Announces Full Wave of Godzilla Vs Kong Pops

Godzilla vs Kong has picked up quite a bit of popularity lately since its first trailer debuted over the weekend. Fans can not wait to see these two colossal monsters go toe to toe on the big screen. Funko is ready to help fans bring home their love for the upcoming film as they announce an entire wave of Pop vinyls. There are 11 Pops getting released, with 4 of them going exclusively to certain retailers. The Godzilla vs Kong Pop wave will be made up of both 10" and normal-sized Pop vinyls, which are pretty amazing. The wave will consist of:

Battle Ready Kong (Red Eyes)

Battle Scared Kong

Kong with Axe (Red Eyes)

Godzilla Heat Ray

Godzilla Heat Ray (Glow in the Dark) – FYE Exclusive

Godzilla 10"

King Kong 10"

Godzilla vs Kong 2-Pack – Books A Million Exclusive

King Kong 10" (Purple Deco) – Walmart Exclusive

Godzilla 10" (Blue Deco) – Walmart Exclusive

Kong Pocket Pop Keychain

Godzilla Pocket Pop Keychain

Each of these designs features brand new sculpts that really take these monsters to new heights. All of the 10" Godzilla vs Kong Funko Pops are necessary additions to any fan's collection, and the photos that fans could get this these will be awesome. I would really love to see Funko take it up a notch and drop these as 18" Pops in the future. If there was ever a Pop that needed the enlarged mold, then these are it. Godzilla vs Kong looks to be a great start to kick of the cinemas of 2021, and these Pops will drop just in time for the time. Pre-orders for the common set of reveals are already live, set to release in April, and can be found located here. Pre-orders for some of the retailer exclusives are starting to go up or will short, so check each retailer for more info. Stay tuned as more Funko Fair reveals are just around the corner.