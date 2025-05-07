Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Unveils New TMNT Archie Comics April O'Neil (5th Turtle) Figure

NECA is back with a new Target Exclusive release with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) and the 5th turtle

Article Summary NECA reveals a new 7-inch TMNT Archie Comics action figure: April O’Neil as the Fifth Turtle

Based on the 1994 Winter Special where April transforms into a mutant turtle to aid the team

Figure features animated deco, white ninja gear, sword, sheath, and four swappable heads

Packed in Archie Comics-inspired box with art by Ken Mitchroney; shipping Q3 2025 for $34.99

In the 1994 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Winter Special from Archie Comics, the story "The Fifth Turtle" delivers a fun and memorable twist: April O'Neil becomes a mutant turtle! After trying to find a cure for Splinter, April is captured and exposed to Mutagen. This transforms her into a turtle, now donning new white gear and her very own weapons to take down the corporation that did this to her. This special issue plays with the classic TMNT formula by imagining April not just as an ally, but as a true member of the team. She even takes part in the action, helping the Turtles as they search for a cure. Luckily, they find some at the end, turning her back to normal, but now TMNT collectors can add her as a full-fledged member of the team thanks to NECA.

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) figure has been revealed with April as the 5th Turtle! Standing at 7 inches tall, this new turtle features in the animated deco, white ninja gear, a sword with sheath, and four swappable heads! Expand your TMNT mythos from the deep cut Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Special (Winter 1994) issue. April is packed in an Archie Comics-inspired window box that features artwork by the original TMNT Adventures artist Ken Mitchroney. NECA will have April joining your turtle team in Q3 2025 for $34.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Archie Comics) – April as the 5th Turtle

As seen in the Winter 1994 special issue of Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures comic book series from Archie Comics! Who is the mysterious fifth Turtle? Why, it's none other than April O'Neil! This 7-inch scale NECA action figure features a sword, sheath, and multiple heads and hands for limitless display possibilities! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with artwork by original TMNT Adventures artist Ken Mitchroney.

Est. Shipping: Q3 2025!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!