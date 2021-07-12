Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Arrival of DC Comics Exclusives

FunKon is already setting up to be a massive event, from a great selection of convention exclusives to the mysterious Box of Fun. To celebrate the reveals, Funko broadcasted a new FUN TV episode that was loaded with fun, laughs, and reveals. So far, we have seen a nice assortment of exclusives with new Soda Vinyls (here) and some awesome Marvel Pops (here). We then flip the page to the other biggest comic book industry around with DC Comics. Six Pops have been revealed so far for FunKon that will surely be must-have Pops for many DC Comics fans. Starting us off first are two new Pop from Funko's new Imperial Palace DC Comics Pop line. Deathstroke and Martain the Manhunter are wearing some royal garb this time and are ready to join some of the other Imperial Palace Pops in your growing collection.

We then dive deeper into the world of DC Comics with some unpopular heroes with Stargirl, Nubia, Dr. Fate, and DarkNights Death Metal Batman. Of these Pops, the Dr. Fate features an amazing sculpt and will be amazing to see displayed with some of the other Justice League Dark characters out there. Nubia is pretty new to the DC Comics Universe, but she is very popular and even getting her own show on the CW soon. This Pop will be a big speculation collectible and a perfect character to releases as a FunKon convention exclusive. My personal favorite is Stargirl, with the hope of this mold being designed after the live-action CW series allowing Arrowverse fans to build up that Multiverse Pop collection of theirs.

All of these Pops will be released as Funko FunKon 2021 exclusives on August 4, 2021. There will be multiple ways to secure them with both in-store and online releases. For in-store, we have Funko Hollywood holding their physical event as well as an in-store release of the shared retailer exclusives. That is right, most of these FunKon exclusives will be releases as shared retailers giving fans an online and in-store chance to get them in they did not get selected into the Funko Lottery. The Shared Retailer Exclusives list will be released later this week, which we will cover here as well as more exclusives as they are revealed.