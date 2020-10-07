Funko Unveils New Set Ad Icon Pop Vinyls During Fun TV

Funko's Fun TV is back once again as Brian Mariotti and Mike Becker are back with some reveals. Coming out of Mike Becker's delicious dream sequence was a whole new set of reveals for some upcoming Ad Icon Pop vinyls. The Ad Icons were at one point hot commodities in the Funko world and Funko wants to keep the trend going. During the Funko Fun TV broadcast ten new icons were revealed. Kicking things off first is the widely popular soda Coca-Cola who will be getting not one but two new Pop vinyls. The first one is an applied version of the classic soda can and joining it is a Coca-Cola bottle cap. There is also another pair included in this reveal with the Planters Peanuts mascot Mr. Peanut walks on in. Mr. Peanut says hello to Funko as well as his younger counterpart Lil' Nut in all his adorableness. The reveals continue and driving on in next is Oscar Meyer who will be getting very own Pop Ride. The Weinermobile is back and ready for your traveling needs with a fully detailed Pop with a driver placed on top. Funko cracks open a can of Spam next and they wash it down with some with Kool-Aid and Hawaiian Punch. The Hawaiian Guy is here and packed with flavor with new his Pop and Kool-Aid is getting small as the packet comes to life and joins in on the fun. Finally, things start to get sweet with our last two Pops. Donettes and the Slush Puppy Ad Icons are here and ready to play with some cute and fun designs.

All of these Ad Icons are iconic in their own way and all perfect additions to the growing Pop world. It does seem that Funko is starting to bring classic food brands to life in and expanding their roster with additions like Spam, Donettes, Kool-Aid Packet, and both Coca-Cola products. This can really open more products to the eyes of more food franchises out there and while these designs are simplistic they are bringing fans collectibles of their favorite products. No release date or packaging information was revealed at this time. Stay tuned for an official product reveal from Funko in the future, what Ad Icons are you looking to get your hands on?