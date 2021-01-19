Funko Fair FUN TV Reveals New Funko Soda's On The Way

The Funko FUN TV reveals continue as Brian Mariotti, and Mike Becker make their way to the Funko Soda World. This ride gives fans a quick look at some of the upcoming Soda vinyl that will be showcased during the Funko Fair. We can guess that each one of these reveals will contain a 1:6 chase, which we will (hopefully) get a look at when their category comes up. The Funko Fair will contain 9 days of reveals, and the FUN TV episodes contain a mismatched set of reveals giving fans a great selection to see. Eight Funko Sodas were seen during the ride capturing that Saturday Day Morning loo that fans can not get enough of. As usual, each one will be a limited edition, which makes the chases even harder to get in these lower count runs. These Soda reveals are:

Soda Vinyl – Scooby-Doo – Werewolf – LE 7,500

Soda Vinyl – Beetlejuice – Beetlejuice – LE 15,000

Soda Vinyl – Ghostbusters- Egon Spengler – LE 8,000

Soda Vinyl – Jetsons – Rosie – LE 10,000

Soda – Quaker Oats – Quisp – LE 10,000

Soda Vinyl – My Hero Academia – All Might – LE 20,000

Soda Vinyl – The Tick – The Tick – LE 10,000

Soda Vinyl – The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show – Fearless Leader – LE 8,000

The rarest of the bunch will be the Scooby-Doo Werewolf, and I can guess that it will have a fun glow in the dark chase. My Hero Academia All Might comes in at the highest run, which is not surprising as there are many anime fans and collectors out there. There are some great surprises for classic cartoon and Ad Icon fans like Quisp and Fearless Leader. You never see collectibles of retro designs and cartoons like this anymore, so it is nice to see them return. Pre-Orders for these will be arriving in the coming days, and fans will be able to find them here. Fans can check out the entire Funko FUN TV show here and check the recently revealed map for what categories will be shown on that day here. What Soda Vinal are you looking to add to your collection next?