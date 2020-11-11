Funko Announces 8 New Funko Soda Vinyl During Funko FUN TV

Funko FUN TV already showed off some great upcoming Pops with The Golden Girls and new Ad Icons with Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles. This time, they switch their products as Mike Becker is here to deliver us some brand new Funko Soda Vinyls. Funko Soda has been a huge hit with fans as it provides greatly limited-edition collectibles to collectors. Most Soda vinyl figures feature a chase variant and are always limited from as low as 3,000 up to 25,000 pieces. During the Funko FUN Tv event, eight new Soda figures were announced covering a variety of franchises. Staring things off first is DC Comics Harley Quinn, who is limited to 12,500. Her design is based on the Suicide Squad film and will feature a chase that swaps her bat for what is seeming a cane. From Marvel, we have Thanos, who is limited to only 20,00 pieces. The Mad Titan is shown in his battle armor, just like in Avengers: Endgame and his chase feature an unhelmeted version. From Masters of the Universe, Scare Glow is here with a new Funko Soda that's limited to only 7,000 pieces. Scare Glow will most likely glow-in-the-dark, and his chase has costume change for him with new cape color. Our next Soda is from Looney Tunes with the return of Duck Dodgers in all his glory. This Daffy Duck Soda is only limited to 8,000 pieces and will feature a green suited chase variant.

Things them start to get horrifying as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre gets his own Funko Soda. Leatherface joins the gang with a 12,500 limited edition Soda vinyl that features a bloody chase variant. Keeping the 12,500 limited edition number, the SEGA mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, races on in with his own vinyl figure too. Funko did not show in the chase variant, so it is unclear what that will maybe be a new design or a glow chase variant? Coming from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is Rocksteady in all his henchmen glory. The Funko Soda villain will join the recently revealed Bebop and has a radical chase variant switching his colors to a bright blue. Last but not least is Snake Plissken from Escape from New York, who just recently got a Funko Pop for NYCC. This special agent is back in all his eyepatch glory and will get a chase that features him without a gun in his hand. All of these Funko Soda vinyls are fun and will be great for many collectors. They are packed with detail, color, and they cover a massive variety of licenses that can please many fans. Pre-orders and release date information is unknown, but fans can find some Funko Soda located here. What Soda vinyl do you want in your collection?