Funko Funkoween Reveals – Walking Dead, Brightburn, Carrie and More

The spooktacular event of Funkoween continues with some more spooky, eerie, and terrifying reveals from Funko. Throughout. the week we have seen some amazing Pop debuts like Day of the Dead DC Comics and Gabriel Iglesias, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jaws, and plenty more. The terrifying fun does not end there either with a whole new slew of debuts, such as the new Brandon Breyer Pop for the superhero horror film Brightburn. Other horror movies made their appearance, too like the new Walmart Exclusive Prom Queen Carrie from Carrie. This Pop captures the moment of happiness just seconds before her high school classmates pours blood on her changing their lives forever. Horror director Vincent Price is getting the Pop treatment too, who captivated audiences with The House on Haunted Hill, House of Wax, and Edward Scissorhands. Rising from the grave next is a new Corpse Bride Funko Pop from the Diamond Collection that will come exclusively to Hot Topic as well.

Horror and terrifying reveals are not the only things Funko debuts at Funkoween with new Pops that capture the magic of Halloween. This includes a new Pop of Stitch dressed as a pumpkin from Lilo & Stitch. He will come to Hot Topic as an exclusive and will also be joined with the debut of the new Frightkins Pops to the store too. Speaking of exclusives, Walgreens is giving us a blast from the past with the new Universal Monsters collectibles with The Wolfman, Bride of Frankenstein, and Dracula. Funko also revealed their first Universal x Funko x Penguin Random House Little Golden Books series, starting with The Universal Monsters. Funko Funkoween fun does not end there either, as The Walking Dead is also getting a new set of Pops as well as the debut of the first-ever The Witcher III Cover Pop album release.

Funko was not holding back with any of these new Funkoween reveals with something being announced for everyone. Fans were also given some clarification for their Funkoween Marvel Pop reveals, with Venomized Kingpin going exclusive to the Funko Shop, Glow Zombie Thor going to Entertainment Earth, and Jack-O-Lantern and Red Hulk are coming to Hot Topic. Red Hulk will have a special Glow in the Dark Chase that is starting to hit stores now. Each of these Pop design is amazing and are perfect additions to the growing Funkoween event, and most reveals are up for pre-order here. Some of the retailer exclusives are live as well, so be sure to reserve the ones that best suit your collection be for ether sell out. Stay tuned for more spooky Funkoween reveals as they come!