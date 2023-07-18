Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: deadpool, hasbro, Marvel Legends, sdcc

Hasbro Debuts SDCC Marvel Legends Deadpool and Bob Agent of Hydra

Hasbro is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con with some new 2023 exclusives and Deadpool has joined the convention

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is arriving this week, and there are plenty of exclusives arriving for the event. Oddly enough, Hasbro is not bringing their A-game this year with some pretty underwhelming exclusives. Hasbro used to dish out some pretty creative releases in the pack like The Raft multipack or The Defenders Train set. They have seemingly pulled things back a little with Star Wars as Black Krrsantan arrives this year, seen here. However, all is not lost, as the Marvel Legends team has one exclusive 2-Pack coming this year. Deadpool returns to SDCC this year with Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra, Marvel Legends 2-Pack.

This set does not feature some flashy packaging like in previous years, but it does give fans some pretty sweet figures. This Marvel Comics dynamic duo is up to no good with an SDCC exclusive that is packed with some pretty sweet accessories. Deadpool will be getting a brand new updated figure with two heads, and Bob is a first and a must have figure for any HYDRA collection. While these figures do not really stand out, the 28 accessories feature red and blue laser swords, two sais, two nunchucks, two swords, an uzi, a submachine gun, dual pistols, a HYDRA briefcase, and a pink rocket launcher. The pain is arriving at SDCC in full for this set, and while it is not the craziest release, it is one that will pack a punch.

Deadpool news has been all over lately as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tease Marvel fans for the upcoming project, Deadpool 3. This set is exactly what fans need to fill that void of more Merc with a Mouth in their life. To get one of these sets, Marvel Legends SDCC attendees will be able to snag up a QR code for them right at Hasbro Booth #3213. This QR code is a one-time use code that will be scanned, directing fans to HasbroPulse.com. It will be one code per customer with limited quantities arriving for pre-order online after (or during) the convention. San Diego Comic-Con 2023 kicks off on July 19th and lasts till the 23rd, and stay tuned for new Marvel Legends news coming right out of the event.

