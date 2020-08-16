Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – The Incredible Hulk (2008)

After the premiere of Iron Man in 2008, it was time for the big green guy to be in the spotlight. The Incredible Hulk was released on June 8, 2008, and was the second film in the secret Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film cast Edward Norton as Bruce Banner and, honestly, it was a great portrayal and story arc for the Hulk. Just like Iron Man, the premiered just a little early and missed that initial Funko Pop train. Unlike other Marvel films, this movie was completely passed up and not revisited at all. Our first Hulk Funko Pop was not until The Avengers who was played by Mark Ruffalo. Of course, there have been plenty of Pops by him over the years and we imagine they would look quite similar.

In this segment we also want to look back at the film and give our choice of Pops Funko should read if they get the properties. This might be a hard one to see as Universal owns the rights and it is just a whole debacle on its own with Hulk properties. Anyways, there are of course so major characters that need that Pop treatment. Of course, we would need a Stan Lee soda guy cameo first to start things off. We would also love to get Thunderbolt Ross, Betty Ross, Samuel Sterns, and of course our villain Emil Blonsky. A 6" version of the Abomination would be excellent to see and with Marvel's Avengers video game getting a Pop version of him to that would be possible. Bruce Banner and the Hulk would be must haves for the line as well with we have also seen in the past.

Funko should defiantly think about revisiting some of these older Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The films carry a massive amount of fans and releasing Pops of these characters would be an easy sell. The Hulk already has a huge fanbase as well so this would not be a bad idea to give fans more. Having a complete Marvel Cinematic Universe with all the films being Pop-ified would be a dream and now it needs to be a reality.