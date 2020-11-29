Funko MCU – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

We are blasting back into outer space again with our next Funko MCU coverage with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. During the second phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we finally got to see the long-awaited sequel to our new favorite cast of characters once again. Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, and Baby Groot are ready for a new adventure. Funko was not shy with this wave of Funko Pops, giving fans a massive amount of common and retailer exclusives. With such a massive Pops, we have split up this film into three different parts showcasing the common releases, the retailer exclusive's, and Groots. So let's dive right into our next Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe coverage with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

There is 26 Pops for the whole wave of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from Funko. 10 of which were common releases. We're going to be looking at the common releases this time, one of which features the first-ever MCU Funko Chase. The packaging design for each of these vinyls features a cosmic design with the Marvel Studios logo at the top and the Guardian symbol on the side and back. Kicking things off first is, of course, Star-Lord, who is unmasked and ready for action. He is also the first MCU character to get their own Chase variant, and this one features him with his mask on. We then got the usual Guardians cast with Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and of course, Baby Groot. Each of the Guardians of the Galaxy features new mold and designs compared to their original Guardians Pops. These updated Funko designs give collectors a better-detailed bobble-head from different poses to new sculpted weapons. Things even do get a little dynamic with Rocket, who is shown flying with his jetpack. Each of the main cast is all fun, and both Star-Lord Chase and Gamora are must-haves for any MCU fan.

Funko did add some of the extra cast of characters to this line and new Funko Pop debuts. Star-Lord's father, Ego, and Mantis get pop-ified in this wave of releases. Mantis's debut as a fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy character is a fun addition to the line and features a cool design. Even with her part in Avengers: Infinity War, this is her Pop design that Funko has released so far. Nebula did get some more time to shine in this film as she joins the Guardians of the Galaxy on their new adventure. This, of course, means she also got a new Pop that does her justice with a beautifully crafted and colorful design. Lastly, Funko did give us the terrifying and deadly Taserface in all of his extra-terrestrial glory. This fun character is a surprising addition to this lineup, but it features a new character, a new mold; it is very well executed, making it necessary to any Guardians of the Galaxy fans collection.

There were a lot of characters in Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 2, and there are plenty that deserves their own Pop spotlight. We would've loved to see Yondu's old Ravenger's team come to the Pop world. This would feature Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogord, aka Starhawk character, along with Martinex, Charlie-27, Mainframe, and Krugarr. Each Ravager member features a unique design, and it will be pretty amazing to see what Funko would do with each of them. The Sovereign leader, Ayesha, is up next, and this golden lady deserves more time in the golden spotlight. The Nathan Fillion surprise cameo of Simon Williams would've been another great Pop to see. Not only giving us a Nathan Fillion Pop but another fun addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 vinyl wave. Funko really knows how to capture some great Marvel characters in Pop form, and we can't wait to see who they release next. Fans can start their own Marvel collection starting here, and we still have Guardians Vol. 3 to look forward to in the future.

This post is part of a multi-part series: Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe.